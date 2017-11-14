Marilyn Manson and Johnny Depp reunite for the ultra-erotic video for Manson's latest tune, "KILL4ME." Heads up: try not to watch this in fullscreen mode while your boss walks past your desk!
The NSFW visual continues the themes found in Manson's previous "SAY10" video (that Depp also stars in), which features voyeurism, seductive women, Manson donning a creepy as hell rubber mask and not-so-subtle Satan references as the actor comes across the number "6" multiple times. It all ends in an orgy between the two friends and the ladies (played by models Jocelyn Binder and Bailee Cowperthwaite).
Manson's 10th studio album, Heaven Upside Down, dropped on Oct. 6. Along with "KILL4ME," it features singles like "SAY10" and "We Know Where You Fucking Live." The artist recently caused a stir when he aimed a fake rifle at concertgoers in San Bernardino. He later apologized, stating: "My art has always been a reaction to popular culture and my way to make people think about the horrible things that happen in this world. My performance was not meant to be disrespectful or show any insensitivity."
Next, take it back to 2009 where Marilyn Manson reflects on his "awkward breakup" with ex-bassist Twiggy in this classic interview:
User Comments