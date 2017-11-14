Marilyn Manson and Johnny Depp reunite for the ultra-erotic video for Manson's latest tune, "KILL4ME." Heads up: try not to watch this in fullscreen mode while your boss walks past your desk!

The NSFW visual continues the themes found in Manson's previous "SAY10" video (that Depp also stars in), which features voyeurism, seductive women, Manson donning a creepy as hell rubber mask and not-so-subtle Satan references as the actor comes across the number "6" multiple times. It all ends in an orgy between the two friends and the ladies (played by models Jocelyn Binder and Bailee Cowperthwaite).