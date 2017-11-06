Kanye West made an unexpected but welcomed return to the stage over the weekend when he appeared at Kid Cudi's concert on Saturday night (Nov. 4). What made the event special was not just that it occurred in Ye's hometown of Chicago, but the close (and sometimes rocky) friendship the two friends have.

They came together to perform The Life of Pablo highlight “Father Stretch My Hands, Pt 1″ and of course the crowd bursted with excitement. This concert marked Kanye's first performance in almost a year after a string of puzzling events. This return comes a few days after he was featured on CyHi the Prynce's "Dat Side." He's been out of the public eye ever since he was hospitalized last November due to a reported mental breakdown after he canceled the remainder of his Saint Pablo Tour following a rant-filled concert in Sacremento that was cut short after three songs. Just a few months prior, Kid Cudi called out his mentor West and Drake in a lengthy Twitter rant.