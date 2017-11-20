Katy Perry is one of the most successful chart-toppers in the music industry, but even the biggest and the best can’t always hit it big...though that doesn’t mean they’ll stop trying! The pop singer’s most recent album Witness has been something of a commercial disappointment, as all three of the singles shared from the record have underperformed. Now, it looks like she’s gearing up to release a fourth single, but will this one be the hit she’s been searching for?

A European radio station posted a list of upcoming singles it is expecting in the coming weeks, and while the singer has been silent on the topic, Katy Perry’s name was present, which surprised those who noticed. The station’s ranking suggests that Witness album cut “Hey Hey Hey” is scheduled to become a proper single soon enough, and if it doesn't work, that could be the end of this era for Perry. While lead Witness single “Chained to the Rhythm” hit the top five in the U.S., it didn’t last long, and it certainly wasn’t the enormous smash she and her team were clearly hoping for. Follow-up singles “Bon Appétit" with Migos and “Swish Swish” with Nicki Minaj both failed to break into the Top 40 entirely, despite the high-profile features and expensive music videos.