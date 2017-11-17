Earlier this week, Warped Tour founder Kevin Lyman revealed that the legendary cross-country trek will be ending after next summer’s outing, and musicians everywhere showed how much they love and will miss the standard, including one of the biggest pop stars on the planet.
Katy Perry posted a photo on her Instagram page showing her performing at Warped Tour from a time in her career when her star was still on the rise. The “Chained To The Rhythm” chanteuse captioned the photo with a note to younger acts just getting started in the music business, saying “Can't skip the steps, gotta pay your dues... Warped Tour 2008 #fbf.”
The singer was one of the many exciting acts on the 2008 edition of the tour, which took place just as she was breaking in a major way. The trek kicked off three days after her debut album One of the Boys had dropped, and she was already well on her way to becoming the Top 40 staple she is today. At the time, she only had one hit single to her credit, but it was a big one, and she drew a crowd during her short time on stage.
“I Kissed A Girl” hit No. 1 while she was on Warped Tour, and she spent the summer promoting the tune and gearing up to share her follow-up, “Hot N Cold,” which also went on to become a serious smash.
Katy’s is surely only one of the first goodbyes from superstars who got their start on Warped Tour, which has been going strong for two and a half decades now, and which has made a massive impact on the careers of chart-toppers like Fall Out Boy, Paramore, No Doubt, Eminem, and dozens of others.
Speaking of the early days of Perry's life in the spotlight, watch the clip below of her when she was just getting started.
