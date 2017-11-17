Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Earlier this week, Warped Tour founder Kevin Lyman revealed that the legendary cross-country trek will be ending after next summer’s outing, and musicians everywhere showed how much they love and will miss the standard, including one of the biggest pop stars on the planet. Katy Perry posted a photo on her Instagram page showing her performing at Warped Tour from a time in her career when her star was still on the rise. The “Chained To The Rhythm” chanteuse captioned the photo with a note to younger acts just getting started in the music business, saying “Can't skip the steps, gotta pay your dues... Warped Tour 2008 #fbf.”

The singer was one of the many exciting acts on the 2008 edition of the tour, which took place just as she was breaking in a major way. The trek kicked off three days after her debut album One of the Boys had dropped, and she was already well on her way to becoming the Top 40 staple she is today. At the time, she only had one hit single to her credit, but it was a big one, and she drew a crowd during her short time on stage.