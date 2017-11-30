They didn’t waste any time in getting to the music, and only seconds after Clarkson jumped in, the two were already belting her early hit “Since U Been Gone.” Even after all these years, the singer still seems to have fun with the power-pop anthem, and she’s fine making fun of it as well.

Last night on Carpool Karaoke, Kelly Clarkson joined James Corden to help him get to work (which is a flimsy premise that doesn’t really make sense, but who cares). The pair showed off their vocal skills with some of the original American Idol's biggest hits, which is no easy task for anyone who has ever attempted to sing them at karaoke—in a car or otherwise.

Throughout the 10-minute segment, the current GRAMMY nominee and the late night host bounce around her expansive back catalog, touching on many different Clarkson eras. They sing along to soulful new tune “Love So Soft,” as well as previous hits like “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)” and the slowed-down “Because of You.” They end their time together with her song “Whole Lotta Woman,” which should serve as the next single off of the pop star’s most recent album The Meaning of Life.

In between musical snippets, the Idol champion opens up to the driver, discussing everything from her pre-musical aspirations (she once wanted to be a marine biologist) to her inclusion in Hillary Clinton’s new book (where she’s quoted next to Nietzsche). At one point, Corden pulls over and surprises his guest with a visit from her husband, and the two proceed to have a backseat date night...though this is network TV, so despite her beau’s comment that it feels as if they’re filming “a porn,” it’s all G-rated. In fact, even the fizzy drink isn’t champagne, it’s apple cider!

Throughout the spot, Clarkson is as charming as ever, and she reminds audiences why they love her beyond just her top-notch vocals. Next up, check out this Besterday podcast episode that celebrates the show that made Clarkson a star 15 years after it kicked off: