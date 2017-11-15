Lady Gaga has shown the world a lot of her different sides of herself through the years, but fans were recently treated the star's motherly side. During a recent stop in her Joanne World Tour, the star stopped the show after noticing one of her fans was bleeding in the audience.
Watch below as Mother Monster crouches down to chat with a fan named Meredith and made sure she was receiving the medical help she needed. "Meredith, I'm so sorry you got hit in the face and that you're bleeding," the singer said. Watch the video clip below:
VIDEO: A fan was hit in the face & started bleeding during tonight’s show, so Lady Gaga stopped the show to make sure she was fine & gave her a backstage pass! @ladygaga #JoanneWorldTour #JoanneWorldTourConnecticut pic.twitter.com/pVLruwbT0d— Joanne World Tour (@ladygaga_JWT) November 12, 2017
Gaga even had some sage advice for the crowd, telling the audience, "She's going to go off now to see the doctors, but what we all need to remember is that there are some things that are more important than show business," before adding, "Make sure to get that girl a backstage pass too."
Mother Monster, indeed. Keep the love going for Gaga with a classic Fuse interview from 2011 below:
User Comments