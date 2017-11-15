Lady Gaga has shown the world a lot of her different sides of herself through the years, but fans were recently treated the star's motherly side. During a recent stop in her Joanne World Tour, the star stopped the show after noticing one of her fans was bleeding in the audience.

Watch below as Mother Monster crouches down to chat with a fan named Meredith and made sure she was receiving the medical help she needed. "Meredith, I'm so sorry you got hit in the face and that you're bleeding," the singer said. Watch the video clip below: