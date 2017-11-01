Lana Del Rey reveals she will no longer be performing her "Cola" song due to the recent sexual abuse and harassment allegations regarding Harvey Weinstein. The track (found on 2012's Paradise EP) featured the infamous line "my pussy tastes like Pepsi Cola," but there's actually a line that references the Hollywood producer.
"Harvey's in the sky with diamonds. And it's making me crazy," Del Rey sings on the track. But she recently told MTV News that she'll be officially retiring it:
"When I wrote that song, I suppose I had a Harvey Weinstein/Harry Winston-type of character in mind. I envisioned, like, a benevolent, diamond-bestowing-upon-starlets visual, like a Citizen Kane or something. I'm not really sure. I thought it was funny at the time, and I obviously find it really sad now. I support the women who have come forward. I think they're really brave for doing that. Obviously I don't feel comfortable with it now."
The singer added that retiring "Cola" from future concerts "would be the only right thing to do." Details of Harvey Weinstein's ongoing abuse and assault, which spanned over decades, were shared in a harrowing New York Times report. On Oct. 8, Weinstein was officially fired by the Weinstein Company board of directors, who are currently undergoing a name change. Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelia Jolie, Rosanna Arquette, Ashley Judd, Rose McGowan, Cara delevingne and more have all spoken out against the producer.
