Lana Del Rey reveals she will no longer be performing her "Cola" song due to the recent sexual abuse and harassment allegations regarding Harvey Weinstein. The track (found on 2012's Paradise EP) featured the infamous line "my pussy tastes like Pepsi Cola," but there's actually a line that references the Hollywood producer.

"Harvey's in the sky with diamonds. And it's making me crazy," Del Rey sings on the track. But she recently told MTV News that she'll be officially retiring it:

"When I wrote that song, I suppose I had a Harvey Weinstein/Harry Winston-type of character in mind. I envisioned, like, a benevolent, diamond-bestowing-upon-starlets visual, like a Citizen Kane or something. I'm not really sure. I thought it was funny at the time, and I obviously find it really sad now. I support the women who have come forward. I think they're really brave for doing that. Obviously I don't feel comfortable with it now."