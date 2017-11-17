With Camila Cabello rising on the charts with her single “Havana,” the remaining members of Fifth Harmony are spreading their wings and looking for ways to assert themselves as stars in their own right. With an instantly catchy new song out today, 5H singer Lauren Jauregui shows that she can create a banger with or without her bandmates. “All Night” might be the sexiest song in Jauregui’s repertoire, and that’s really saying something, considering how sultry some Fifth Harmony tunes are. The collaboration with boundary-pushing DJ and producer Steve Aoki feels like it was tailor-made for late nights at the club, and this is sure to be something that is played around the world.

While he loves to get weird and try new things with his productions, Aoki also clearly knows how to craft a serious hit, and “All Night” has all the makings of a global smash, so be prepared to hear this one everywhere you go for the next few months. Jauregui has only released a handful of tunes outside of her work with the girl group that made her a star, but she’s been smart with her partnerships, only teaming up with some of the biggest names in the business. In addition to Aoki, the singer has already worked with Marian Hill and Halsey for tracks, and she surely has big plans for her future. With promotion of Fifth Harmony’s self-titled album slowing to a halt, Jauregui might have more time to focus on her solo efforts in the coming months, so more collaborations...and maybe even a song entirely on her own...could be on the way.