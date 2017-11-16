The world lost one of its most promising musical talents this morning, as hip-hop up-and-comer Lil Peep passed away. He was 21.

Rumors of the musician’s death began to spread on social media in the early hours of Thursday, Nov. 16, and a short time later, a UK rep for the star confirmed the news to The Guardian. A cause of death has not yet been made public.

After dropping his first mixtape Lil Peep Part One in 2015, Lil Peep (born Gustav Åhr) wasted no time in making his mark on the hip-hop world. Over the next two years, he would record and release three more mixtapes and several EPs, with each one garnering more attention than the last. The rapper’s debut full-length album Come Over When You’re Sober, Pt. 1 was just released in August, and when he finally unleashed it, the collection confirmed him to be a truly special voice in the genre, one which had no equal.