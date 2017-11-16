Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Right as his momentum was carrying him in the next phase of superstardom, it was announced this morning that Lil Peep has passed away. His death was confirmed by the artists' UK rep following an overdose this morning. The emo-rapper sensation just turned 21 this month and leaves thousands of his fans mourning his death today. Lil Peep was as authentic and genuine as they come. His theme of soul searching rather than boasting clearly separated him from his peers in hip-hop. From effortlessly combining two genres of music, his countless face tattoos, and head-turning fashion, Lil Peep earned him a loyal cult following that will carry on his legacy forever.

Born Gustav Ahr, Lil Peep was raised in Long Island, NY where he began making music that created his own lane in hip-hop. Coining the term "emo-trap" from his collaborators and fans, he released his debut mixtape, 2015's LiL PEEP PART ONE released, via Soundcloud and just a year later had magazines and media outlets intrigued by his low-fi rap/rock aesthetic and predicted him to break out in the next coming months. After leaving his original group Schemaposse in 2016, Lil Peep joined GOTHBOICLIQUE, releasing mixtapes Crybaby, and Hellboy, which attracted millions of views on his YouTube and Soundcloud. Following the success of these projects, Lil Peep released his debut album in 2017, Come Over When You’re Sober.

Being influenced by mainstream artists such as Gucci Mane and My Chemical Romance , to underground legends like Bones and Rozz Dyliams, Lil Peep curated a sound that cannot be replicated. His heart was heavy and he fearlessly expressed his emotional instability over every track. It is usually looked down upon for a male in hip-hop to be an open book of emotions as he was, but his honesty was welcomed by the youth who felt the same. Lil Peep always expressed his thoughts on being progressive not only in music, but sexuality, fashion, and gender equality.