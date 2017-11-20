Linkin Park scored the Favorite Artist—Alternative Rock award at last night's American Music Awards, and the guys took a moment during their speech to pay tribute to their late friend Chester Bennington.

“First of all, thank you so much to all the fans here and around the world who voted for the band, who have supported the band through thick and thin,” Mike Shinoda began as he pointed out fellow nominees Imagine Dragons and Twenty One Pilots. “I got a chance to talk to those guys who said really wonderful things about Chester. And they were similar to the things that our fans said all around the world about him, and we want to dedicate this award to him, to his memory, to his talent, to his sense of humor, to his joy,” he continued.