"We want to dedicate this award to Chester, to his memory, to his talent" Favorite Artist - Alternative Rock goes to @linkinpark! ♥️ #AMAs
Linkin Park scored the Favorite Artist—Alternative Rock award at last night's American Music Awards, and the guys took a moment during their speech to pay tribute to their late friend Chester Bennington.
“First of all, thank you so much to all the fans here and around the world who voted for the band, who have supported the band through thick and thin,” Mike Shinoda began as he pointed out fellow nominees Imagine Dragons and Twenty One Pilots. “I got a chance to talk to those guys who said really wonderful things about Chester. And they were similar to the things that our fans said all around the world about him, and we want to dedicate this award to him, to his memory, to his talent, to his sense of humor, to his joy,” he continued.
Shinoda then wrapped up his speech with this touching message to the audience and fans: “Remember, you guys—all of you, tonight—whether you’re a fan or an artist, I want you guys to take a moment to appreciate what you’ve got and make Chester proud. Thank you guys so much." Last week, the remaining band members announced they'll be releasing One More Light Live—a live album recorded during the fallen member's final tour with the band before his death. You can look out for that on Dec. 15.
One More Light Live—a live album recorded during the fallen member's final tour with the band before his death. You can look out for that on Dec. 15.
