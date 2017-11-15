Linkin Park continue to honor the legacy of Chester Bennington, as they've announced One More Light Live—a live album recorded during the fallen member's final tour with the band before his death.

The remaining members posted this heartfelt message on social media along with the announcement:

"Chester was uniquely passionate, uncommonly generous, sensitive, optimistic, funny and kind. With his voice, he turned pain into catharsis, authenticity into art, and passion into connection. His dedication to bringing these songs to life was triumphant. For those of you who attended this tour in person, we thank you. For those who could not, we hope this live album gives you a glimpse into how magical these shows were for the six of us."