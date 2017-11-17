Detective Pikachu, the upcoming live-action Pokémon movie, has found its lead star! Justice Smith, who is known for his role as Ezekiel in Netflix' The Get Down, will star in the film.
Goosebumps director Rob Letterman is on board to helm the film, while Guardians of the Galaxy writer Nicole Perlman and Gravity Falls creator Alex Hirsch will be penning the script. So as you can see, there are some big names backing this project from Legendary Studios! As of now, there is no set release date. But, like they've previously done with other Legendary movies, Universal Pictures plans to handle distribution of the live-action film outside Japan. The Pokemon Company's longtime partner, Toho, will distribute it in Japan.
Detective Pikachu marks the first-ever live-action reimagining in the iconic franchise, which began with 1998's Pokémon: The First Movie—Mewtwo Strikes Back. The announcement was first made last July after the success of Pokémon GO. The movie follows Smith's roles in 2015's Paper Towns and his upcoming casting in 2018's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. On the animated front, Pokémon: I Choose You premiered stateside on November 5, and later aired on Disney XD.
