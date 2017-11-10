Louis C.K.'s new film I Love You, Daddy has been canceled in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations levied against the comedian.

"The Orchard will not be moving forward with the release of I Love You, Daddy," the indie film company said in a brief statement early on Friday, Nov. 10.

The news comes after the premiere of flick was canceled just hours before it was it set to take place yesterday, ahead of Thursday's bombshell report by The New York Times in which five women accused the comic of sexual misconduct by pressuring them to watch or listen as he masturbated.