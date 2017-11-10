Louis C.K.'s new film I Love You, Daddy has been canceled in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations levied against the comedian.
"The Orchard will not be moving forward with the release of I Love You, Daddy," the indie film company said in a brief statement early on Friday, Nov. 10.
The news comes after the premiere of flick was canceled just hours before it was it set to take place yesterday, ahead of Thursday's bombshell report by The New York Times in which five women accused the comic of sexual misconduct by pressuring them to watch or listen as he masturbated.
Directed, written and edited by Louis C.K., I Love You, Daddy—which included a cast of established all-stars and rising newcomers including Helen Hunt, Edie Falco, Chloë Grace Moretz, Charlie Day, Rose Bryne and Ebonee Noel—was set to open in limited release next Friday, Nov. 17, before its wide release in the following weeks. Variety shares the company considered a digital release, but ultimately decided to yank the film entirely. The Orchard spent $5 million for rights to the movie when it premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival.
Even before the allegations, I Love You, Daddy had already generated controversy for its storyline involving the relationship between Louis C.K.'s 17-year-old daughter (played by Moretz) and a 68-year-old filmmaker (played John Malkovich). There was also controversial language used by the characters.
Variety adds that following the allegations, the comedian’s HBO projects, which include Lucky Louie and a slot on its "Night of Too Many Stars" charity special, have been respectively removed from on-demand services and canceled. Meanwhile, FX Networks say they are conducting a "review" of the comedian's well-liked Louie show. See the I Love You, Daddy trailer below:
