Already the Queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey isn’t content to rest on her past hits, and she’s always looking to bolster her repertoire of holiday-themed tunes. This year, the chart-topping chanteuse has gifted the world with a new song, which she recorded specifically for a seasonal film about to hit theaters. The track, entitled “The Star,” sounds like it was made for a 90’s Disney animated film, and it’s sure to be a crowd-pleaser for families who head to movie theaters to see the movie of the same name when it opens tomorrow. Despite being known as one of the best vocalists of all time, Carey doesn’t push herself on the ballad, keeping things simple and sweet instead.

The video that companies “The Star” follows a rubric set down long ago for soundtrack cuts: let the famous musician lip-sync into the camera and splice in scenes from the film itself. While Mariah has never been more beautiful, the video is actually rather cheap-looking, which is surprising when it comes to the legendary pop star. She barely moves, and the various desert scenes being projected onto the green screen she’s standing in front of are of poor quality. The movie itself looks cute enough, though it might not be for everyone, considering how religious in nature it is. Still, the technical elements from “The Star” make it almost comes off like a parody holiday visual. Beyond her Lambs and those who take to the movie, it’s tough to imagine this song, or this visual treatment, finding many new fans.