Marilyn Manson gave his San Bernardino, California crowd a scare when he entered the Ozzfest Meets Knotfest stage on Sunday while carrying a fake rifle. The artist, who was confined to a wheelchair for the entire performance following a stage prop accident last month, immediately caused a stir in the wake of the endless mass shootings in this country.

According to a video posted by TMZ, Manson proceeded to spray the audience with bullets from the fake semi-automatic weapon while performing current single "We Know Where You Fucking Live." What made the incident more significant is that it occurred just a few hours after the church shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas that left approximately 26 people dead and 20 others injured. San Bernardino was also the site of a mass shooting back in December 2015, where 14 people were killed and another school shooting in April.