#MONSTASQUADD Marilyn Manson Points Fake Rifle at San Bernardino Concert Crowd https://t.co/pY24EtXYtS pic.twitter.com/s1XYvQlA3y— Suave Churchill (@SuaveManage) November 6, 2017
Marilyn Manson gave his San Bernardino, California crowd a scare when he entered the Ozzfest Meets Knotfest stage on Sunday while carrying a fake rifle. The artist, who was confined to a wheelchair for the entire performance following a stage prop accident last month, immediately caused a stir in the wake of the endless mass shootings in this country.
According to a video posted by TMZ, Manson proceeded to spray the audience with bullets from the fake semi-automatic weapon while performing current single "We Know Where You Fucking Live." What made the incident more significant is that it occurred just a few hours after the church shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas that left approximately 26 people dead and 20 others injured. San Bernardino was also the site of a mass shooting back in December 2015, where 14 people were killed and another school shooting in April.
Marilyn Manson has always been one to provide shock value throughout his career, but did this one go a little too far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. Next, watch the artist reflect on his awkward breakup with former bassist Twiggy Ramirez (the two have recently parted ways after Twiggy was accused of rape) in this throwback Fuse interview:
User Comments