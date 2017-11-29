“On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer. It represented, after serious review, a clear violation of our company’s standards. As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment. While it is the first complaint about his behavior in the over twenty years he’s been at NBC News, we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident.”

NBC News has fired TODAY Show host Matt Lauer following a "inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace" complaint from a female colleague. Lauer’s co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb seemed to be stunned, as they just learned the news shortly prior to discussing it on air. The complaint was received on Monday night (Nov. 27) and a memo was sent to employees Wednesday morning.

"How do you reconcile your love for someone with the revelation that they have behaved badly and I don't know the answer to that," Guthrie said on TODAY. "But I do know that this reckoning, that so many organizations have been going through, is important, it's long overdue and it must result in workplaces where all women—all people—feel safe and respected."

Ari Wilkenfeld (the lawyer for the NBC News colleague) told the New York Times he and his client met with representatives from NBC's Human Resources and Legal Department. "Our impression at this point is that NBC acted quickly, as all companies should, when confronted with credible allegations of sexual misconduct in the workplace," Wilkenfeld said. "While I am encouraged by NBC's response to date, I am in awe of the courage my client showed to be the first to raise a complaint and to do so without making any demands other than the company do the right thing."