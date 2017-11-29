NBC News has fired TODAY Show host Matt Lauer following a "inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace" complaint from a female colleague. Lauer’s co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb seemed to be stunned, as they just learned the news shortly prior to discussing it on air. The complaint was received on Monday night (Nov. 27) and a memo was sent to employees Wednesday morning.
NBC News Chairman Andy Lack shared the following statement:
“On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer. It represented, after serious review, a clear violation of our company’s standards. As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment. While it is the first complaint about his behavior in the over twenty years he’s been at NBC News, we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident.”
"How do you reconcile your love for someone with the revelation that they have behaved badly and I don't know the answer to that," Guthrie said on TODAY. "But I do know that this reckoning, that so many organizations have been going through, is important, it's long overdue and it must result in workplaces where all women—all people—feel safe and respected."
Ari Wilkenfeld (the lawyer for the NBC News colleague) told the New York Times he and his client met with representatives from NBC's Human Resources and Legal Department. "Our impression at this point is that NBC acted quickly, as all companies should, when confronted with credible allegations of sexual misconduct in the workplace," Wilkenfeld said. "While I am encouraged by NBC's response to date, I am in awe of the courage my client showed to be the first to raise a complaint and to do so without making any demands other than the company do the right thing."
Matt Lauer has been terminated from NBC News. On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer. As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment. pic.twitter.com/1A3UAZpvPb— TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 29, 2017
HMMMMM INTERESTING.....THIS MIGHT EXPLAIN THE HOSTILE INTERVIEW WHILE I WAS TRYING 2 EXPOSE THE #TRUTH....EH MATT? NBC Fires Matt Lauer Over Sexual Misconduct Allegation - The New York Times https://t.co/ZYQVSLR4U4— Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) November 29, 2017
Matt Lauer has been on my list for a while. It’s really too bad more Americans don’t come to my shows. I pretty much recite the list in every show. Haha. I told you, my memory is long, my friends. I’ve been around a long time...— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) November 29, 2017
Don't let the door hit you on the way out, Matt Lauer. "Today Show" #ROSEARMY— rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) November 29, 2017
Celebrities like Corey Feldman, Rose McGowan and Kathy Griffin have all come forth to weigh in on the Matt Lauer news. This revelation is just one of many continuous reports of the dark and disgusting side of Hollywood (Charlie Rose, Brand New's Jesse Lacey, Bijou Phillips, Louis C.K., Ed Westwick, Brett Ratner, Harvey Weinstein, Roy Moore, Kevin Spacey, Dustin Hoffman, Ben Affleck, R. Kelly, Andy Dick, Jeremy Piven, One Tree Hill showrunner Mark Schwahn, etc.) with many people finding the courage and strength to speak out.
User Comments