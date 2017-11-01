Millie Bobby Brown already proved her rap skills on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last year, and the Stranger Things star showed off once again during her appearance on the show on Tuesday night. This time around, she rapped a season 1 recap of the Netflix series.

"Let's go back to Indiana, circa Nineteen Eighty-Three / Just four boys in the basement chillin' playin' D&D / There was Lucas there was Willy Will and Dustin, there was Mike / But one night Will goes missing while he’s riding on his bike – yikes," Brown begins. The fire continues when she channels her inner Cardi B when she spits "All I need is my Eggo waffles, I'm in love with those/ What I'm left with when I use my powers is a bloody nose" in a similar "Bodak Yellow" flow. Who knew Brown had so many BARZ?!