After seven years away, N.E.R.D. has finally returned, and they’ve just given fans the news they’ve been waiting to hear for a long time: a new album is coming, and it’s coming very soon. Early on Wednesday morning, frontman Pharrell gave fans something to be thankful for when he uploaded the upcoming album's cover on his Instagram. The record, titled No_One Ever Really Dies, is slated to drop on December 15, at least according to the pic’s caption.

According to The Fader, the 11-song album is set to feature collabs with some of the biggest stars in the music industry, including Future, Kendrick Lamar, Andre 3000, and even Ed Sheeran, who seems to be the odd man out here, though knowing the brilliance of Pharrell, Chad Hugo, and Shay Haley, they’ll surely be able to make his sound mesh well with theirs.