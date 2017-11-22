After seven years away, N.E.R.D. has finally returned, and they’ve just given fans the news they’ve been waiting to hear for a long time: a new album is coming, and it’s coming very soon.
Early on Wednesday morning, frontman Pharrell gave fans something to be thankful for when he uploaded the upcoming album's cover on his Instagram. The record, titled No_One Ever Really Dies, is slated to drop on December 15, at least according to the pic’s caption.
According to The Fader, the 11-song album is set to feature collabs with some of the biggest stars in the music industry, including Future, Kendrick Lamar, Andre 3000, and even Ed Sheeran, who seems to be the odd man out here, though knowing the brilliance of Pharrell, Chad Hugo, and Shay Haley, they’ll surely be able to make his sound mesh well with theirs.
N.E.R.D. previewed No_One Ever Really Dies earlier this month when they dropped the full-length's lead single “Lemon,” which features Rihanna. That cut has already been met with positive reviews and glee from many of their fans, and it’s a sign that they have more weirdly excellent jams coming.
No_One Ever Really Dies will be the trio’s fifth proper album, and it could easily end up becoming their biggest yet. Pharrell became musical royalty thanks to his work with N.E.R.D. and production group The Neptunes, and now that he’s one of the most sought-after producers and songwriters in the biz and a star in his own right, this era could be massive for them.
Speaking of Rihanna, let's revisit one of her biggest (and best) albums, Good Girl Gone Bad, which is now over a decade old!
User Comments