N.E.R.D. are back! After endless teasers and anticipation, the guys have finally dropped their new "Lemon" song—which features none other than Rihanna. The bouncy production will make you want to shake somethin' while Pharrell and the Bad Gal trade braggadocio bars.

Pharrell opens the track, rapping "Hate! Bad bitches wanna be my bae / Hate! Hold me down like the C.I.A / Hate! Side of my car, tryna see my face / Hate! Want me to beat it like the T.I. case." Rihanna then spits, "Tell the paparazzi get the lens right / Got the window down, top, blowin' la / Got the hazard on, only doin' five / You can catch me, Rih, in the new La Ferrar' / And the drop behind got arms / Yeah, longer than LeBron."