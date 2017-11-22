Nick Carter is the latest star to be accused of sexual assault by former Dream singer Melissa Schuman. She recalled the incident in her personal blog a few weeks ago, alleging the Backstreet Boys member raped her at his apartment when she was 18 and he was 22.
Schuman, now 33, shares the event in graphic detail:
"Same as before his appetite was still not satisfied and now took me to the bedroom. It was late. The apartment was now dark and all you could hear was the remaining music in the living room. He threw me on the bed and climbed on top of me. Again, I told him that I was a virgin and I didn’t want to have sex. I told him that I was saving myself for my future husband. I said it over and over again. He whispered in my ear as to entice me, 'I could be your husband.' He was relentless, refusing to take my no’s for an answer. He was heavy, too heavy to get out from under him. Then I felt it, he put something inside of me. I asked him what it was and he whispered in my ear once more, 'it’s all me baby.' It was done. The one thing I had held as a virtue had been ruined. I went limp, turned my head to my left and decided I would just go to sleep now. I wanted to believe it was some sort of nightmare I was dreaming up."
Carter, now 37, has responded to the allegations and denied the incident in a statement to PEOPLE on Nov. 22:
“I am shocked and saddened by Ms. Schuman’s accusations. Melissa never expressed to me while we were together or at any time since that anything we did was not consensual. We went on to record a song and perform together, and I was always respectful and supportive of Melissa both personally and professionally. This is the first that I am hearing about these accusations, nearly two decades later. It is contrary to my nature and everything I hold dear to intentionally cause someone discomfort or harm.”
Schuman said she felt compelled to bring her story to light after seeing trolls victim-shaming a fan who claimed to have been assaulted by Carter back in October. Victim shaming is a core reason why victims don’t speak out. The last comment is exactly what keeps victims, like myself, from ever speaking out," she stated. As of press time, the former girl group member has not yet responded to Carter's statement.
This revelation is just one of many continuous reports of the dark and disgusting side of Hollywood, with the latest being Charlie Rose (who has since been fired from CBS and PBS) with many people finding the courage and strength to speak out.
