Nick Carter is the latest star to be accused of sexual assault by former Dream singer Melissa Schuman. She recalled the incident in her personal blog a few weeks ago, alleging the Backstreet Boys member raped her at his apartment when she was 18 and he was 22.

Schuman, now 33, shares the event in graphic detail:

"Same as before his appetite was still not satisfied and now took me to the bedroom. It was late. The apartment was now dark and all you could hear was the remaining music in the living room. He threw me on the bed and climbed on top of me. Again, I told him that I was a virgin and I didn’t want to have sex. I told him that I was saving myself for my future husband. I said it over and over again. He whispered in my ear as to entice me, 'I could be your husband.' He was relentless, refusing to take my no’s for an answer. He was heavy, too heavy to get out from under him. Then I felt it, he put something inside of me. I asked him what it was and he whispered in my ear once more, 'it’s all me baby.' It was done. The one thing I had held as a virtue had been ruined. I went limp, turned my head to my left and decided I would just go to sleep now. I wanted to believe it was some sort of nightmare I was dreaming up."