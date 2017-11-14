Justin Timberlake , Lance Bass , Joey Fatone , JC Chasez and Chris Kilpatrick will be honored with a line of apparel, accessories, gift and collectible products. Billboard revealed those items include a "retro line of '90s inspired fashion apparel and accessories, collaborating with some of the era’s iconic fashion brands." As well, there are plans to utilize the band's well-known album covers, photos, logos, and art "for products such as tops, t-shirts, accessories, electronics, seasonal and home décor, as well as games, collectible figures, slot machines and more."

"The band is thrilled to create an exciting new line of merch with Epic Rights in celebration of our 20th Anniversary," said Lance Bass, in a statement, who will act as a liaison to licensing company Epic Rights.

2018 is set to be a major one for *NSYNC as the group will also get their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the spring and Justin Timberlake headlines the Superbowl, all coinciding with the 20-year anniversary of the pop quintet's first single "I Want You Back" in March 1998. We last saw the band together at the 2013 MTV Music Video Awards when JT was honored with the Video Vanguard Award.

