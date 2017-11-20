The alternative rock outfit announced today that they plan on releasing All My Friends We're Glorious on December 15. The record comes a year and a half after their last proper studio effort (last January's Death of a Bachelor), and it will help fill the time and keep Panic! fans happy while frontman Brendon Urie rests from his time headlining Kinky Boots on Broadway and works on what will be their sixth album.

Panic! At The Disco put on one of the best shows of any rock band in the world, but if you’ve never made it out to one of their concerts and you don’t want to believe the reviews, the band is ready to give you the next best thing as an early Christmas present: a new live album.

The songs featured on All My Friends We're Glorious were recorded at various stops on the band’s recent Death of a Bachelor tour, which trekked across the U.S. earlier this year. The outing was in support of their album of the same name, which debuted at No. 1 last year and earned them another GRAMMY nomination.

All My Friends We're Glorious is the band’s second live full-length, but the two couldn’t be more different from one another. Their first live album, …Live In Chicago, was released back in 2008 when the group only had two records to their credit. Since that time, Panic! has produced three additional albums, scored several other hit singles, and their sound has changed considerably.

See the full tracklist for All My Friends We're Glorious below.

1. Don't Threaten Me With A Good Time

2. LA Devotee

3. Ready To Go (Get Me Out Of My Mind)

4. Golden Days

5. Vegas Lights

6. A Fever You Can't Sweat Out Medley

7. Hallelujah

8. Nine In The Afternoon

9. Miss Jackson

10. This Is Gospel

11. Death Of A Bachelor

12. The Ballad Of Mona Lisa

13. Movin' Out (Anthony's Song)

14. Emperor's New Clothes

15. Nicotine

16. Crazy = Genius

17. Let's Kill Tonight

18. Girls/Girls/Boys

19. Bohemian Rhapsody

20. I Write Sins Not Tragedies

21. Victorious

Speaking of Death of a Bachelor, watch Brendon Urie chat about running the show when it comes to the band's new most recent below.