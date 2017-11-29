Paramore's Parahoy! Festival Cruise is a few months away, and the band has revealed the lineup on Twitter today (Nov. 29).

The special guests who will take over the ship include Local Natives, Judah & The Lion, mewithoutYou, Now, Now, HalfNoise and Mija, as well as comedians Jordan Rock and Ryan O’Flanagan. Paramore will also be performing on stage as headliners. The event sets sail for four days from April 6-10, 2018 from from Miami to Nassau, Bahamas. Along with cool performances, it will include Q&A sessions, theme nights, and “Paraoke” with the band members. Paramore's first festival cruise was in 2014, with the second round following in 2016.