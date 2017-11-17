Paramore has released their new video for "Fake Happy," which happens to be the directorial debut for the band's drummer Zac Farro. “I feel it’s subtle and charming and suits the song perfectly," he said of the video.

Hayley Williams is the star of the show, as she wanders around New York City with a sparkly jumpsuit. The singer appears to be happy while roaming freely among a sea of people with upside-down smiley face masks. But towards the end of the video we realize she's been crying the entire time. "I been doing a good job of makin' 'em think I'm quite alright / Better hope I don't blink / You see, it's easy when I'm stomping on a beat / But no one sees me when I crawl back underneath," Hayley muses on the track.