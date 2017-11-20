Fans attempted to stir up drama by stating the Beautiful Trauma singer was cringing while Aguilera was performing her Whitney Houston medley at the awards show last night. "Yes. THIS. Christina fucking killed it tonight for one of our favorite singers ever. This about Whitney, and I am in awe of Christina's talent. Show the clip where I'm in tears, you negative Nancy's," Pink said in response to a comment defending her confused expression.

The beef between Pink and Christina Aguilera has been over for a long time, but people are still trying to forge a feud between the two artists. Well Pink immediately shut down those reports following the 2017 American Music Awards.

The claims arose when a clip of the camera cutting to Pink during the tribute medley circulated, where this commented said on Twitter: "@Pink and @Xtina deaded their beef last year and have been FRIENDS since, respecting each other's amazing talent as grown women. stop creating something out of nothing @TheShadyFacts" Hence prompting Pink's response. The old feud between the singers recently resurfaced when Pink guested on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live.

"We were super young and super new at the whole thing, and I think I'm an alpha and she's an alpha," Pink explained to Andy Cohen. "I'm used to taking my altercations physical and she's used to having them verbal—we just were very different. Women have to learn how to support each other, it's not taught to us on the playground." When asked if she tried to get physical with Christina, Pink responded: "Actually she swung on me in a club, which is hilarious! But we're fine. She's so talented. Deep down, I've had bad days too, but she's a really sweet person. We made up on The Voice." So there you have it folks, the beef is over!