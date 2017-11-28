Pitbull and Fifth Harmony's Spanglish collaboration "Por Favor" is one of the hottest fusion tracks of the year and it now has a sizzling music video that blends different cultures.
Watch the "Por Favor Part 1" visual above as Pitbull wanders around what looks to be traditional Asian temple garden, following a mysterious beauty in a red dress who ultimately has a surprise for him at their sensual dinner together. Meanwhile, the 5H ladies of Lauren Jauregui, Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane and Normani Kordei deliver their verses in a red room, looking all sorts of fabulous. We can't wait for "Part 2."
Originally released as a one-off single, "Por Favor" is now included on the Spotify re-release of Fifth Harmony's new self-titled album making many think the girl group is focusing on this as their official third single.
Check out the video above and after you call off, see how far 5H has come with this classic interview from when the group was just beginning:
