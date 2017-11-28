Pitbull and Fifth Harmony's Spanglish collaboration "Por Favor" is one of the hottest fusion tracks of the year and it now has a sizzling music video that blends different cultures.

Watch the "Por Favor Part 1" visual above as Pitbull wanders around what looks to be traditional Asian temple garden, following a mysterious beauty in a red dress who ultimately has a surprise for him at their sensual dinner together. Meanwhile, the 5H ladies of Lauren Jauregui, Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane and Normani Kordei deliver their verses in a red room, looking all sorts of fabulous. We can't wait for "Part 2."