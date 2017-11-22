Post Malone's new video for his smash single "Rockstar" begins with a parental advisory warning, which is quite fitting as the visual is a completely bloodied mess.

Featuring 21 Savage and directed by Emil Nava, it follows the two rappers as they fend for themselves in a gory sword fight. While everyone smartly wore dark suits, somehow Post didn't get the memo and bloodied up his pristine white suit. The intense video is the ideal way to boost the chilled tune, which is still sitting pretty at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The rapper's single has spent nine weeks on the charts thus far and shows zero signs of falling off any time soon.