Rae Sremmurd have finally released the video for fan favorite tune "Perplexing Pegasus," and it is just as trippy as the song is. Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi (who is rocking a freshly-bleached new 'do) throw a party in a three-story loft.

But this is not your everyday fest! In the midst of booty-bouncing women, weed and cash flowing from the ceiling, it is a completely hazy trance. Watch above as some mystical special effects take the party to new, otherworldly heights. And of course, the video ends with a larger than life pegasus! "Perplexing Pegasus" was first released in August, and since then the guys have been busy doing a bunch of non-music related things—including snagging their own comic book titled SHADOWMAN/RAE SREMMURD that was released last month.