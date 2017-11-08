Tell the paparazzi get the lens right, because Rihanna is named one of the co-chairs for the 2018 Met Gala. Along with the artist, Vogue revealed that Amal Clooney and Donatella Versace will also be hosting the lavish event. The theme was also announced for fashion's biggest night, which takes place at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The title for the annual fundraiser and Costume Institute exhibit will be "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination." So you can expect all of your favorite models, actors and Hollywood figures to be decked out in religion-inspired getups. Just imagine how Rihanna, Lady Gaga and Madonna will interpret the theme! The "Loyalty" singer follows Katy Perry and Pharrell, who were last year's hosts.