Tell the paparazzi get the lens right, because Rihanna is named one of the co-chairs for the 2018 Met Gala. Along with the artist, Vogue revealed that Amal Clooney and Donatella Versace will also be hosting the lavish event. The theme was also announced for fashion's biggest night, which takes place at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art.
The title for the annual fundraiser and Costume Institute exhibit will be "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination." So you can expect all of your favorite models, actors and Hollywood figures to be decked out in religion-inspired getups. Just imagine how Rihanna, Lady Gaga and Madonna will interpret the theme! The "Loyalty" singer follows Katy Perry and Pharrell, who were last year's hosts.
The Met Gala will take place on May 7, 2018—which is perfect timing as the upcoming Ocean's Eight movie (where Rihanna plays Nine Ball) has a plot line where the gang plans a heist at the Met Gala. The mainly female cast also includes Sandra Bullock as Debbie Ocean, Cate Blanchett as Lou, Helena-Bonham Carter (Rose), Anne Hathaway (Daphne Kluger), Sarah Paulson (Tammy), Mindy Kaling (Amita) and rapper/comedian Awkwafina (Constance). Look out for the franchise's newest release on June 8, 2018.
Next up, watch a baby Rih reflect on life in Barbados before fame in this 2006 Fuse interview:
User Comments