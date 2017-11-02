Sam Smith is the latest star to ride in the passenger seat with James Corden on last night's Carpool Karaoke. The two British buddies cruised through the streets as they belted out some of the singer's biggest tunes and busted out a ton of laughs.

The pair sung everything from "Money On My Mind," "Lay Me Down," and "I'm Not The Only One" to Smith's most recent singles "Too Good At Goodbyes" and "Pray." But the best part comes when Fifth Harmony (his favorite girl group at the moment) surprises him in the car! “I feel free, I feel alive. I feel the woman in me is on fire. 'Work From Home’ I listen to every time before I go out. I think it's my wedding song. I want to walk down to it in heels,” Smith tells Corden before the ladies pop up.