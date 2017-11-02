Sam Smith is the latest star to ride in the passenger seat with James Corden on last night's Carpool Karaoke. The two British buddies cruised through the streets as they belted out some of the singer's biggest tunes and busted out a ton of laughs.
The pair sung everything from "Money On My Mind," "Lay Me Down," and "I'm Not The Only One" to Smith's most recent singles "Too Good At Goodbyes" and "Pray." But the best part comes when Fifth Harmony (his favorite girl group at the moment) surprises him in the car! “I feel free, I feel alive. I feel the woman in me is on fire. 'Work From Home’ I listen to every time before I go out. I think it's my wedding song. I want to walk down to it in heels,” Smith tells Corden before the ladies pop up.
“I want a funeral for my single self before my wedding. I'm in a coffin, and there's a PowerPoint presentation about my single life..." Smith says as he hilariously breaks down his future weeding plans. "And then I raise from the coffin, and then everyone takes off their black clothes and they're wearing white. And then the wedding begins." Then of course 5H jump right in the car to sing "Work From Home" after Corden makes a sneaky phone call. Smith reaction? PRICELESS!
Sam Smith's sophomore album The Thrill of It All will arrive this Friday, Nov. 3. But before then, take it back to 2014 with this classic Sam Smith interview where he talks coming out and his Mary J. Blige duet at Bonnaroo:
