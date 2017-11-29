Sam Smith dropped the video for his track “One Last Song” and he’s made sure it’s appropriate for winter...if only vaguely so.

The visual begins with the GRAMMY and Oscar winner on stage in front of an empty crowd, and from the looks of it, he’s just finished filming something. There are backup dancers, lights, and even fake snow, which perfectly set the scene for a melancholy take. From the bells in the background to the dusting of faux flakes, the idea is clearly that this is now supposed to be a wintery tune, making the post-holiday release all the more appropriate.

Smith begins walking as his vocals cut in, and he spends the rest of the video strolling around a concert venue, going backstage, walking downstairs where dancers are stretching, and past the paparazzi trying to get a shot of the star. It’s a perfectly suitable video for a beautiful tune, and hopefully, this will convince more people to give his latest offering a try.