Sia jumped ahead at a paparazzi company's alleged attempt to sell her nude photos by posting one of her own! Before the pictures could be published, the GRAMMY-nominated artist decided to beat the suckers at their own game.

"Someone is apparently trying to sell naked photos of me to my fans. Save your money, here it is for free. Everyday is Christmas!" Sia tweeted on Monday night along with a photo of her bare bum as she stood on a balcony of a residential building. What made the tweet even cheekier (no pun intended) is that it included a reference to her upcoming holiday album Everyday Is Christmas. Talk about bold marketing!