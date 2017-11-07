Sia jumped ahead at a paparazzi company's alleged attempt to sell her nude photos by posting one of her own! Before the pictures could be published, the GRAMMY-nominated artist decided to beat the suckers at their own game.
"Someone is apparently trying to sell naked photos of me to my fans. Save your money, here it is for free. Everyday is Christmas!" Sia tweeted on Monday night along with a photo of her bare bum as she stood on a balcony of a residential building. What made the tweet even cheekier (no pun intended) is that it included a reference to her upcoming holiday album Everyday Is Christmas. Talk about bold marketing!
Everyday Is Christmas is a collection of original holiday songs written by the singer and GRAMMY Producer of the Year/previous collaborator Greg Kurstin (Adele, Pink, Foo Fighters, Kelly Clarkson, etc). Look out for the holiday album on Nov. 17 on Atlantic Records, Sia's new label after her departure from RCA.
Kudos to Sia for standing up to paparazzi who go to great lengths to embarrass and invade the privacy of celebrities. Next, enjoy this classic Fuse interview where Lea Michele recalls working with Sia on her 2014 debut album Louder:
