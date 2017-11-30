The world might not know Sia’s face very well, but her voice is immediately recognizable, and soon, her lips might be as well.
The Australian singer-songwriter has been named as the new face...er, lips...of MAC Cosmetics’ Viva Glam campaign, which is the conglomerate's charitable effort. The “Diamonds” songwriter touted the news herself on her Instagram with a striking image of her wearing her signature lipstick.
Viva Glam, which returns every year with a different celebrity attached to the project, raises millions for the MAC AIDS Fund, which was established over 20 years ago to support those living with HIV/AIDs all around the world. Throughout its lifetime, the Viva Glam brand has raised almost half a billion dollars, and 2018 will hopefully be the biggest year yet.
The charitable makeup line launched in 1994 with RuPaul fronting the project, which was a brave move on the company's part at the time, as there was no Drag Race back then. In the decades since, MAC has been able to sign some of the biggest and most successful musicians in the world to model the limited edition products, including Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande, Christina Aguilera, Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, and Fergie, to name just a few.
The announcement comes just in time for World AIDs Day, which is recognized annually on December 1. Sia’s offering, which comes in a brilliant red shade, will be available in stores and online in mid-January.
