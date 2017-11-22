The just-released clip is kooky and joyous, which is clearly the kind of Christmas Sia wants you to have. The video sees Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell acting as a married couple (which shouldn't have been too difficult for them) hosting a rather busy get together at their home. Fellow familiar faces like Stranger Things' Caleb McLaughlin, JB Smoove, Henry Winkler, Susan Lucci and several other friends all stop by to get in on the fun by dancing and singing along to the jazzy cut.

Tomorrow may be Thanksgiving, but one pop star has her mind on another upcoming holiday, which is only a few weeks away! Sia wants to put you in the Christmas spirit with her new “Santa’s Coming For Us” video, which is easy to love and downright jolly.

Even Santa makes an appearance to hand out gifts, jam with the crew, and fill his hat with cookies for later. Sia isn’t featured in the new release, which is typically how she likes her visual treatments, but her influence is present, thanks to the general tone of the video and even the red and green wig worn by one of the children.

“Santa’s Coming For Us” serves as the lead single off of the Australian singer-songwriter's first holiday album Everyday Is Christmas, which was released just last week. The record is just as catchy as one would expect the chart-topper to produce, and the first single sounds like it’s on its way to becoming an annual favorite and a true classic.

