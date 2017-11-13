Tell me whatcha want, what ya really really want—like a...potential Spice Girls reunion? Well after years of speculation it may actually be coming true. According to The Sun, the iconic girl group may finally be coming together (for real this time) next year.
Sources claim the Spice Girls reportedly have a plan for a one-off TV special that will celebrate their successes as well as a new compilation album. “The five of them have been locked in secret talks since the summer, and finally they are all on-board for a 2018 reunion," The Sun states. Apparently it was Melanie C who managed to get all the girls back together again: “And getting Victoria [Beckham] to agree has been a coup for everyone involved, given she has always been the person holding back on a reunion. The fact she is on board now is down to how much closer the five of them have become recently.”
Last January, the former Posh Spice stated she no longer wanted to be part of any future Spice Girls plans as the group was about to celebrate their 20th anniversary. Beckham's rep told TMZ that Beckham "has been very respectful about the fabulous time they had together in the past, however her focus is now very much her family and fashion business." Following the statement, Mel B, Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell announced they'd be moving on as a trio called GEM. The threesome later released a new tune titled "Song For Her."
As we wait for official confirmation of the 2018 reunion, listen to a special episode of Fuse's throwback-themed podcast Besterday where the hosts celebrate the Spice Girls' 1996 debut album and other nostalgic goodies:
