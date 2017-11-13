Tell me whatcha want, what ya really really want—like a...potential Spice Girls reunion? Well after years of speculation it may actually be coming true. According to The Sun, the iconic girl group may finally be coming together (for real this time) next year.

Sources claim the Spice Girls reportedly have a plan for a one-off TV special that will celebrate their successes as well as a new compilation album. “The five of them have been locked in secret talks since the summer, and finally they are all on-board for a 2018 reunion," The Sun states. Apparently it was Melanie C who managed to get all the girls back together again: “And getting Victoria [Beckham] to agree has been a coup for everyone involved, given she has always been the person holding back on a reunion. The fact she is on board now is down to how much closer the five of them have become recently.”