Using your birthday to raise funds for worthy causes will always be in fashion, but when you’re a wealthy, famous musician, you can typically bring in more cash than the average person with a Facebook campaign. EDM powerhouse Steve Aoki is turning the big 4-0 on Thursday, and he celebrated in style last night with a once-in-a-lifetime showing from one of the coolest rock bands in the world.
Pop-punk pioneers Blink-182 played a short acoustic set at the bash, which helped bring people in the door and made for one hell of a rare performance. The trio apparently stuck to the hits, including “What’s My Age Again?” As a birthday present to their DJ pal, they swapped out the line "Nobody likes you when you're 23” and replaced it with “...when Aoki’s 40,” which is an honor any fan of the band can only dream of.
The party was hosted at the home of billionaire supermarket tycoon Ron Burkle, who has long been a prominent fundraiser for political and social causes. While his house is surely massive, only 100 people were invited (including fellow musicians like Akon, Kaskade, and reportedly even Fred Durst), making for a much more intimate event.
Between an auction and donations pledged during the event, Aoki and his collaborators were able to raise $500,000, which will go to the electronic musician’s AOKI Foundation, which “has a primary goal of supporting organizations in the brain science and research areas.” Last night’s event isn’t the first time Aoki and Blink have worked together, though this didn’t involve any time in the studio. Last year, the DJ and producer remixed their song “Bored To Death” from their album GRAMMY-nominated No. 1 album California.
