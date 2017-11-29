Using your birthday to raise funds for worthy causes will always be in fashion, but when you’re a wealthy, famous musician, you can typically bring in more cash than the average person with a Facebook campaign. EDM powerhouse Steve Aoki is turning the big 4-0 on Thursday, and he celebrated in style last night with a once-in-a-lifetime showing from one of the coolest rock bands in the world.

Pop-punk pioneers Blink-182 played a short acoustic set at the bash, which helped bring people in the door and made for one hell of a rare performance. The trio apparently stuck to the hits, including “What’s My Age Again?” As a birthday present to their DJ pal, they swapped out the line "Nobody likes you when you're 23” and replaced it with “...when Aoki’s 40,” which is an honor any fan of the band can only dream of.