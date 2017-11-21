Throughout the years, “Green Light” singer Lorde hasn’t shied away from discussing her love of all things Fleetwood Mac, and now the frontwoman of one of the most respected bands of all time has returned the favor.

During a recent concert in New Zealand, Stevie Nicks told the crowd that she thinks Lorde is “so very talented,” and that she wished the young superstar was in attendance at the show. She then quickly went on to bestow what a Fleetwood Mac fan might consider the highest form of praise possible, saying, “If she had been my age, and our age, she probably would have been the third girl in Fleetwood Mac.”