It's no question that the Stranger Things kids are some of Hollywood's most talented rising actors, but did you know they could all sing as well? Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Noah Schnapp showed off their impressive talents on Wednesday night with James Corden.

In a funny skit prior to their performance, the actors and The Late Late Show host reveal their backstory of forming their fictional Motown-inspired group: The Upside-Downs. The fivesome went on to have various auditions and gigs before the teens hit it big with Stranger Things while Corden ended up becoming the thing he never wanted to be—a late night host. But the Upside-Downs reunited for a special night to perform classics like Jackson 5's "I Want You Back," the Temptations' "My Girl" and the Four Tops' "Reach Out (I'll Be There)."