Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

...Ready for it? Taylor Swift unveiled the first round of dates for her 2018 Reputation stadium tour, just three days after the release of her long-awaited album of the same name. The trek will see Tay play a slew of outdoor stadiums—including Chicago's famous Soldier Field and New Jersey's MetLife Stadium—kicking off in May at the University of Phoenix Stadium and continuing on through the fall.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, Dec. 13, though fans will have the opportunity to purchase tickets in advance via the Taylor Swift Tix Ticketmaster Verified Fan program . Registration is currently open and continues until Thursday, Nov. 28. Additional dates are expected to be announced for Reputation's world tour including legs in the U.K., Ireland, Australia and New Zealand. See the list of U.S. dates below:

May 8 – University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

May 12 – Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California

May 19 – Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California

May 22 – CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington

May 25 – Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

June 2 – Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois

June 30 – Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky

July 7 – Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio

July 10 – FedEx Field in Washington, D.C.

July 14 – Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

July 17 – First Energy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio

July 21 – MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

July 28 – Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts

August 4 – Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

August 7 – Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

August 11 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

August 14 – Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

August 18 – Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida

August 25 – Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

August 28 – Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

September 1 – U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

September 8 – Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

September 15 – Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

September 18 – The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri

September 22 – Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

September 29 – NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

October 6 – AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas