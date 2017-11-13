Taylor Swift unveiled the first round of dates for her 2018 Reputation stadium tour, just three days after the release of her long-awaited album of the same name. The trek will see Tay play a slew of outdoor stadiums—including Chicago's famous Soldier Field and New Jersey's MetLife Stadium—kicking off in May at the University of Phoenix Stadium and continuing on through the fall.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, Dec. 13, though fans will have the opportunity to purchase tickets in advance via the Taylor Swift Tix Ticketmaster Verified Fan program . Registration is currently open and continues until Thursday, Nov. 28.
Additional dates are expected to be announced for Reputation's world tour including legs in the U.K., Ireland, Australia and New Zealand. See the list of U.S. dates below:
May 8 – University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona
May 12 – Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California
May 19 – Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California
May 22 – CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington
May 25 – Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado
June 2 – Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois
June 30 – Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky
July 7 – Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio
July 10 – FedEx Field in Washington, D.C.
July 14 – Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
July 17 – First Energy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio
July 21 – MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey
July 28 – Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts
August 4 – Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
August 7 – Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
August 11 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia
August 14 – Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida
August 18 – Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida
August 25 – Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee
August 28 – Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan
September 1 – U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota
September 8 – Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
September 15 – Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana
September 18 – The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri
September 22 – Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana
September 29 – NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas
October 6 – AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
