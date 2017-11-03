Taylor Swift looks back on past drama-fueled spats and new romance on her song "Call It What You Want." The latest taste from the singer's upcoming Reputation album is the one that most reflects the classic pop sound that her fans love her for.

"My castle crumbled overnightI brought a knife to a gunfight / They took the crown, but it's alright / All the liars are calling me one / Nobody's heard from me for months / I'm doing better than I ever was, 'cause," Swift sings on the opening verse. She could be alluding to anything, from her public breakup with Tom Hiddleston to her feud with Kim Kardashian. The song possibly makes reference to Swift's new boyfriend Joe Alwyn on the chorus: "Cause my baby's fit like a daydream / Walking with his head down / I'm the one he's walking to / So call it what you want yeah, call it what you want to."