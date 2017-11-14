Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night, where she sung "New Year's Day." The pop star wasn't scheduled to perform, but decided to give a heartfelt rendition of the Reputation tune in honor of Fallon's mother.

Last night marked the return of The Tonight Show, as the host took the week off to grieve the death of his mom Gloria. He tearfully told the crowd:

"As some of you know, my mother Gloria passed away recently and I canceled our shows last week to be with my family and make arrangements. She was the best audience. She was the one I was always trying to make laugh, and she was such a fan of the show and everything I did. When we were little, my mum would walk us to the store—me and my sister—and we would hold hands. And she would squeeze my hand three times and say, 'I love you,' and I would squeeze back, 'I love you, too.' Last week I was in the hospital, at her side. I grabbed her hand and I squeezed, 'I love you,' and I just knew we were in trouble."