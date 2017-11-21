Reputation debuted at No. 1 with 1.238 million copies moved in just its first week, which puts the record, and the woman who made it, in the history books...again. The title can now claim the title of the eighth-largest opening week of all time, sandwiched right in between Swift’s other full-lengths 1989 and Red. Reputation missed out on matching 1989’s first-week sales count by only about 50,000 copies, and while that might sound like a lot, it isn’t really a big deal when it comes to somebody like the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer.

At this point in her career, everything Taylor Swift releases is sure to enjoy a massive opening, but even she must be amazed by how well her new album performed in its opening week.

While it might have annoyed many of her fans and those who wanted to hear what she had cooked up this time around (without having to spend some extra cash), Swift’s decision to avoid streaming the title clearly paid off, as it doubled the biggest week for any album of 2017. That honor was previously held by Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN., which moved over 600,000 copies when it was first released earlier this year.

At first, it looked like Swift and her label were only going to keep Reputation off of Spotify and the like for the first week it was out, but it’s still not available to stream, and there’s no saying when it will finally arrive. It took her years to upload 1989 to popular platforms, but hopefully, Swifties won’t need to wait that long to stream her new effort.

With over 1.2 million copies actually sold, Reputation is already the best-selling album of 2017, and it still has over a month to add to its already impressive sum. This past week alone, Swift’s latest outsold the other 199 titles on the Billboard 200 combined.

Watch Selena Gomez, a member of Swift's "squad," talk about being friends with the superstar below!