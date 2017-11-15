Just four days after it was released, Taylor Swift ’s new album Reputation has already sold over one million copies in the U.S., and people are still snapping it up left and right in huge numbers. With 1,050,000 CDs and digital copies already sold, Nielsen Music has confirmed that Reputation, the 10-time GRAMMY winner’s sixth length, is now the best-selling album in the U.S. this year, passing Ed Sheeran ’s ÷ (Divide), which will now have to settle for second place.

While it wasn’t a popular choice with her massive fan base, Swift’s decision not to upload Reputation to streaming services for at least the album’s first week—though she hasn’t confirmed when it will actually arrive on platforms like Spotify and Apple Music—has likely helped her sell as many copies as she has.

Reputation is now Swift’s fourth consecutive album to sell at least one million copies during its first week of availability, and that sets her apart from every other superstar out there. The former country singer is now the only musician in history to see four albums sell at least a million units in a week. Eminem and boy bands the Backstreet Boys and *NSYNC are the only other acts to see more than a single title hit the million mark in week one.