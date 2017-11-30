If you’re one of the millions of Taylor Swift fans around the world who haven’t yet listened to her new album because it wasn’t available on your streaming platform of choice, tomorrow is going to be a very good day for you.

The news that Reputation had finally arrived to the most popular streaming sites began to spread thanks to a few screenshots on social media, which were shared by fans of the singer in Asian countries and Australia, where it is already Friday.

While most artists now rely on streaming to connect them with their fans, Swift made the decision to leave her new full-length off of Spotify and the like when it first arrived earlier this month. She didn't need their help in taking Reputation straight to No. 1, where it has lived for two weeks now.

In just half a month, the former country singer has now sold just under a million and a half copies of her second proper pop offering, and it’s one of the biggest releases of the past few years thanks to her dedicated fan base opening their wallets to hear what she has come up with this time around.

Ahead of the album's stream, here's Swift bestie Selena Gomez talking about her time with the now-streaming titan: