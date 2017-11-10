FUSE

14 Vengeful Lyrics From Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Album (That Are Probably About Kanye West)

The singer's sixth album is her edgiest to date

“Call It What You Want”

My castle crumbled overnight
I brought a knife to a gunfight
They took the crown, but it's alright
All the liars are calling me one
Nobody's heard from me for months
I'm doin' better than I ever was

“This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things”

So why'd you have to rain on my parade?
I'm shaking my head, I'm locking the gates

“Look What You Made Me Do”

The world moves on, another day, another drama, drama
But not for me, not for me, all I think about is karma
And then the world moves on, but one thing's for sure
Maybe I got mine, but you'll all get yours

“I Did Something Bad”

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 03: Singer Taylor Swift attends the iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Forum on April 3, 2016 in
Kevin MazurGetty Images for iHeartRadio / Turner

If a man talks shit, then I owe him nothing
I don't regret it one bit, 'cause he had it coming

“Delicate”

Taylor Swift - Reputation

This ain't for the best
My reputation's never been worse, so
You must like me for me…

“This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things”

But I'm not the only friend you've lost lately
If only you weren't so shady

“End Game”

AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 22: Taylor Swift performs her only full concert of 2016 during the Formula 1 United States Grand Pri
Gary Miller/FilmMagic

Reputation precedes me, they told you I'm crazy
I swear I don't love the drama, it loves me

“Call It What You Want”

All the drama queens taking swings
All the jokers dressing up as kings
They fade to nothing when I look at him

“This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things”

This is why we can't have nice things, darling
Because you break them
I had to take them away
This is why we can't have nice things, honey
Did you think I wouldn't hear all the things you said about me?
This is why we can't have nice things

"End Game"

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 04: Musician Taylor Swift performs onstage during the 2017 DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night Concert at
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for DIRECTV

Ah, and you heard about me
Ooh, I got some big enemies (yeah)
Big reputation, big reputation

“I Did Something Bad”

They're burning all the witches, even if you aren't one
They got their pitchforks and proof, their receipts and reasons
They're burning all the witches, even if you aren't one
So light me up (light me up), light me up (light me up)

“This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things”

And here's to you
‘Cause forgiveness is a nice thing to do
Haha, I can't even say it with a straight face

“Look What You Made Me Do”

I don't like your little games
Don't like your tilted stage
The role you made me play
Of the fool, no, I don't like you

“This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things”

It was so nice being friends again
There I was, giving you a second chance
But then you stabbed in the back while shaking my hand
And therein lies the issue
Friends don't try to trick you
Get you on the phone and mind-twist you
And so I took an axe to a mended fence

