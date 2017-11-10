14 Vengeful Lyrics From Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Album (That Are Probably About Kanye West)

My castle crumbled overnight I brought a knife to a gunfight They took the crown, but it's alright All the liars are calling me one Nobody's heard from me for months I'm doin' better than I ever was
“This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things”
So why'd you have to rain on my parade? I'm shaking my head, I'm locking the gates
“Look What You Made Me Do”
The world moves on, another day, another drama, drama But not for me, not for me, all I think about is karma And then the world moves on, but one thing's for sure Maybe I got mine, but you'll all get yours
“I Did Something Bad”
If a man talks shit, then I owe him nothing I don't regret it one bit, 'cause he had it coming
“Delicate”
This ain't for the best My reputation's never been worse, so You must like me for me…
“This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things”
But I'm not the only friend you've lost lately If only you weren't so shady
“End Game”
Reputation precedes me, they told you I'm crazy I swear I don't love the drama, it loves me
“Call It What You Want”
All the drama queens taking swings All the jokers dressing up as kings They fade to nothing when I look at him
“This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things”
This is why we can't have nice things, darling Because you break them I had to take them away This is why we can't have nice things, honey Did you think I wouldn't hear all the things you said about me? This is why we can't have nice things
"End Game"
Ah, and you heard about me Ooh, I got some big enemies (yeah) Big reputation, big reputation
“I Did Something Bad”
They're burning all the witches, even if you aren't one They got their pitchforks and proof, their receipts and reasons They're burning all the witches, even if you aren't one So light me up (light me up), light me up (light me up)
“This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things”
And here's to you ‘Cause forgiveness is a nice thing to do Haha, I can't even say it with a straight face
“Look What You Made Me Do”
I don't like your little games Don't like your tilted stage The role you made me play Of the fool, no, I don't like you
“This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things”
It was so nice being friends again There I was, giving you a second chance But then you stabbed in the back while shaking my hand And therein lies the issue Friends don't try to trick you Get you on the phone and mind-twist you And so I took an axe to a mended fence
