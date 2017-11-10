14 Vengeful Lyrics From Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Album (That Are Probably About Kanye West)

Photo of the day

November 8: From Rap Star to Movie Star

Drake looks mighty dapper in his new cover story for The Hollywood Reporter, where the rapper discusses his plan to return to his acting roots. No, this won't be another rehash of Wheelchair Jimmy in Degrassi! Instead, the Toronto native explains he wants to create movies and original TV shows with Netflix, A24 studios and Apple. His first step? Reviving the cult UK crime series Top Boy (Drake serves as executive producer) that will premiere on Netflix in 2019.