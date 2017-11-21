After 13 long and excruciating years of waiting for The Incredible 2 trailer, the day finally came on Saturday’s College GameDay, when Disney-Pixar released the debut teaser. And unsurprisingly, it has already made history!

According to EW, the clip is now the most-watched animated movie trailer of all time with more than 113 million views. The Incredibles 2 teaser sits in seventh place of overall most-viewed trailers. It (197 million), The Fate of the Furious (139 million) and Thor: Ragnarok (136 million) take first, second and third place, respectively. But after anticipating the sequel's trailer for over a decade, was it even worth watching?