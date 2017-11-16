Are you ready for another round of scares? Nearly a decade after the original The Strangers film, we finally have the first teaser trailer for the anticipated sequel—The Strangers: Prey At Night.

"Never underestimate the kindness of strangers," the teaser boasts as the masked killers prepare to torture their next round of victims. A unknowing family's road trip goes completely wrong when they arrive at a secluded mobile home park. They soon have to fight for their lives as they become murder targets. The terror in the clip is heightened thanks to Tiffany's '80s hit "I Think We're Alone Now" ironically plays in the background.