After asking fans to show them what America means to them on the 4th of July, Thirty Seconds to Mars have finally revealed their ambitious, crowdsourced–project.

Acting as the visual to the band's new comeback single "Walk on Water," the likes of Donald and Melania Trump, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, LeBron James, Danny Trejo and everyday Americans show their daily lives, accomplishments, struggles, and reflections in our country. Throughout the range of visuals, 30STM shares thought-provoking facts and figures about America about the population, languages and more. Did you clip make the cut? Watch above.

At the end of the video, viewers see the words "A Day in the Life of America, The Film, #Soon" possibly indicating the project is even larger than the four-minute music video.