It's that time of the year again, music lovers. Before we rack our brains to create all the year-end lists and recaps your heart can imagine, it's time to decide the year's top music video. Vote RIGHT NOW!
For Fuse's annual Top 40 music video countdown, we let YOU rank the year's most brilliant, boldest, and breathtakingly beautiful visuals. From pop to punk, ballads to bangers, and everything in between, we've got this year covered.
How to vote in Fuse's Top 40 of 2017
1. Click through the head-to-head matchups in each round.
2. Vote for your fave videos in each matchup.
3. Share your votes with your fandom and friends!
Voting lasts until December 15, 2017, at 4PM ET, as artists move through six rounds of head-to-head battles. YOUR votes determine who advances and who gets left behind. You can vote as many times as you like, as long as you're a human voting and not a bot!
But wait — don't forget about the wildcards!
Let us explain: EVERY vote is crucial in Top 40 because each eliminated video that racks up the most votes (of those who lost) in rounds 1, 2 and 3 will return in Round 4 for a second chance. Three artists will be brought back—one from Round 1, one from Round 2, and one from Round 3. So, even if your fave gets knocked out in one of the first rounds, they might still have a chance for revenge if they have the most votes of those voted out!
The ultimate winner will be revealed on Fuse.tv on Wednesday, Dec. 15th, 2017, Plus tune in to Fuse's year-end, commercial-free video special on New Year's Eve to watch all the best videos of the year.
Your favorite artists know they're nothing without their supportive fanbase, so they're counting on you to prove they have the year's best video. Make your voice heard by rocking the vote now!
Full rundown of all six rounds of Top 40:
- ROUND 1:
- Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 4PM ET – Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2PM ET
- 40 videos, 20 match-ups
- ROUND 2:
- Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 3PM ET – Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2PM ET
- 20 videos, 10 match-ups
- ROUND 3:
- Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 3PM ET – Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 2PM ET
- 10 videos, 5 match-ups
- ROUND 4:
- Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 3PM ET – Wednesday, Dec. 6 at 2PM ET
- 8 videos, 4 match-ups (three wildcards return from Rounds 1, 2 and 3)
- ROUND 5:
- Wednesday, Dec. 6 at 3PM ET – Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 2PM ET
- 4 videos, 2 match-ups
- ROUND 6:
- Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 3PM ET – Friday, Dec. 15 at 4PM ET
- Final 2 go head-to-head in a blind vote to decide the No. 1 video of 2017
Got it? When the three wildcards return in round 4 we'll explain again why they're back, who returned and how. Now it's time to go vote!
