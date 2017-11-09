It's that time of the year again, music lovers. Before we rack our brains to create all the year-end lists and recaps your heart can imagine, it's time to decide the year's top music video. Vote RIGHT NOW!

For Fuse's annual Top 40 music video countdown, we let YOU rank the year's most brilliant, boldest, and breathtakingly beautiful visuals. From pop to punk, ballads to bangers, and everything in between, we've got this year covered.

How to vote in Fuse's Top 40 of 2017

1. Click through the head-to-head matchups in each round.

2. Vote for your fave videos in each matchup.

3. Share your votes with your fandom and friends!

Voting lasts until December 15, 2017, at 4PM ET, as artists move through six rounds of head-to-head battles. YOUR votes determine who advances and who gets left behind. You can vote as many times as you like, as long as you're a human voting and not a bot!

But wait — don't forget about the wildcards!